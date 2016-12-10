Parts of Marks and Shields avenues to close temporarily for realignment project

As part of the 99 Realignment project, sections of Marks and Shields avenues in Fresno will be closed to through traffic for a week beginning Monday, , said the California Department of Transportation.
Caltrans said all roads will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Dec. 19 but will be open to residents and businesses. Shields will be closed to through traffic from Valentine to Marks avenues. Marks will be closed from Clinton to Princeton avenues to through traffic. However, Marks Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Princeton to Shields avenues.
Motorists are advised to use Valentine and Clinton avenues.
Although construction is set for a week, authorities said weather or other unexpected events could extend the closures.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
