Rain heads to Fresno; snow at higher levels in Sierra

A wintry storm that the National Weather Service colorfully terms an “atmospheric river” is gliding its way down the Valley and has a 90 percent chance of providing showers in Fresno over the next couple of days.
Forecasters said the ribbon of clouds, also known as the Pineapple Express, powering out of the Pacific Ocean was expected to arrive between 4 p.m. and midnight Saturday and provide 0.10 to 0.25 inch of rain.
Bad news for skiers and other fans of snow play: Because the weather system is on the warm side, the weather service said, snow levels will drop only as low as 8,000 feet.
On Monday morning the chance of rain in the Valley will be 20 percent, and it will vary from 30 percent to 50 percent through Friday, forecasters said.
The low temperatures for Saturday night through next Friday will be in the 40s, and the highs will range from the high 50s to low 60s.
Fresno’s rain total is above average so far this year, by nearly a third of an inch. The average from Oct. 1 to Dec. 10 is 2.11 inches of rain, and so far Fresno has collected 2.43 inches.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
