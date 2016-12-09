Granville matches community donations to complete new animal shelter site

After strong support for a shelter to save animal lives, Granville Homes has made it possible for the Animal Compassion Team to announce the opening of a new shelter.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 4,800-square-foot Granville Animal Refuge Building is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Animal Compassion Team’s Sofia Adoption Center south of downtown Fresno.
Granville’s part in the project was to provide a grant that matched the community’s donations dollar-for-dollar, according to the Animal Compassion Team.
The goal of the new refuge is to save and rescue more animals in the Central Valley, including Fresno County.
Granville Homes President Darius Assemi will be in attendance along with others to inaugurate the new building.
