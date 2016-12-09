Replacements named for vacant city of Clovis positions

Replacements have been named for the city of Clovis in the wake of two administrative retirements.
Clovis City Manager Rob Woolley named Jay Schengel as the new finance director and Shonna Halterman as the new general services director.
Schengel is a 1996 Fresno State graduate in business administration and a certified public accountant. Woolley said Schengel will bring over 20 years of accounting and management experience to his position.
Halterman is a 1991 Fresno State graduate in speech communication and received a master’s degree in public administration from National University in 2006.
Halterman has been employed by the city since January 1995, serving as an administrative aide, transit supervisor and general services manager overseeing public transit, recreation and senior services.
Both appointment recommendations will go before the Clovis City Council on Tuesday and if approved, will become effective Jan. 1.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
