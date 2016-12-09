Driver dies in fog when car hits big rig blocking road

The driver of a car that hit a big rig truck in the fog in Kings County has died, the California Highway Patrol said.
About 11:45 p.m. Monday, a 2014 Hyundai Elantra heading north on Sixth Avenue south of Benicia Avenue did not stop and hit a big rig truck that was blocking both lanes as it backed into a packing house.
The driver of the Elantra was identified as Ricardo Zamora, 52, of Reedley. The driver of the big rig was not hurt.
Visibility was about 500 to 600 feet, the CHP said. The collision is under investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.
