One person dead after being hit by vehicle near Clovis High School

One person is dead after being hit by a car near Clovis High School Thursday night, said the Clovis Police Department.
When police arrived to the intersection of Barstow and Fowler avenues just after 8 p.m., they found the pedestrian in the street. The person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead just before 9 p.m., police said.
Police believe the vehicle was driving south on Fowler when the pedestrian was crossing east on Barstow, possibly against a red light.
The driver is cooperating with police and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident.
The intersection is expected to be closed until midnight, police said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
