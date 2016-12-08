Local

December 8, 2016 10:54 PM

One person dead after being hit by vehicle near Clovis High School

By Ashleigh Panoo

One person is dead after being hit by a car near Clovis High School Thursday night, said the Clovis Police Department.

When police arrived to the intersection of Barstow and Fowler avenues just after 8 p.m., they found the pedestrian in the street. The person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead just before 9 p.m., police said.

Police believe the vehicle was driving south on Fowler when the pedestrian was crossing east on Barstow, possibly against a red light.

The driver is cooperating with police and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The intersection is expected to be closed until midnight, police said.

