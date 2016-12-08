Fresno laundromat fire causes hefty damage to contents inside

A fire that began in a laundromat in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon left major damage to the property and contents, but was prevented from spreading to nearby businesses, said Fresno Fire Department Capt. Pete Martinez.
Firefighters arrived within minutes after the call to Thrifty Wash Laundromat 2 to find smoke coming out of the business front. Witnesses said they saw a man go into the bathroom and hadn’t seen him come out, but after several searches, firefighters found no one inside.
It was determined that the fire began in the bathroom, but the fire department doesn’t know if it was maliciously set or just an accident, Martinez said.
Damages are estimated at $120,000 and there were no injuries.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments