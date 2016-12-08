Fresno mayor optimistic that housing ordinance will pass

Hotel California tenant Antoinette Castañeda, 42, and landlord Dushyant "Kumar" Sharma, 54, each tell their side of the story after it is revealed that residents at the hotel near Roeding Park in central Fresno have been without heat for months.
Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.
Pearl Harbor survivor Joseph Quercia, 94, of Fresno, speaks of his experience on the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, during the 2016 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Program on Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2016, in Clovis.
Pearl Harbor survivor George Vandersluis of Fresno recounts the morning of the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, just after he helped raise the American flag on the USS Honolulu. The 100-year-old veteran is returning to Oahu this week for the first time since the attack.
The Drive is a new student club that was created by Bullard High sophomore class president Mark Topoozian to help those in the community in times of need. Members spent a good part of Saturday packing food boxes at Community Food Bank.