Bee staff writer Pablo Lopez honored with integrity award by state lawyers group

Pablo Lopez, who covers courts for The Bee, has been honored with the 2016 Journalistic Integrity Award by the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice.
The group will present the award Saturday during its 43rd annual Criminal Defense Seminar and Awards Luncheon, which is being held in San Francisco.
In honoring Lopez, the Attorneys for Criminal Justice noted his watchdog role with The Bee in covering such topics as excessive police force and judges in trouble. He has worked at The Bee for nearly 30 years. A USC graduate, Lopez is also a Navy veteran who served on a nuclear submarine.
“Pablo Lopez is an exceptional journalist and a man of the utmost integrity,” the group said in its profile of him.
Lopez shares the award with L.J. Williamson, a reporter for the Daily Journal, a legal affairs newspaper based in Los Angeles.
The group gives the award to journalists who furthered the public’s understanding of the criminal justice system and the rights to due process and equal protection. The award is not given annually, but only when merited.
