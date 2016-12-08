Classic December weather: gray skies, gentle rains, snow in the high country

Light rain showers will continue to dampen the central San Joaquin Valley in a weather pattern typical for early December, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
By 3 p.m. Thursday, Madera had received .37 of an inch of rain in the latest storm. Fresno had .31, Visalia .11 and Hanford .08, said William Peterson, an NWS meteorology technician in the Hanford office.
That pattern – with areas farther north getting more rain than places farther south – will hold true throughout the weekend, Peterson said.
On Friday there is a 30 percent chance of showers in Fresno; rainfall chances improve to 40 percent on Saturday, the NWS said. Highs both days will be in the mid-60s, which is warmer than usual due to the air flow coming directly from the Pacific to the Valley, Peterson said.
No good news for skiers: Since the air is mild, the snow level is high. On Thursday snow was falling down to 9,000 feet, and that will lower to 8,500 feet on Friday. So China Peak, near Huntington Lake, could receive some snow, but only on its highest spots.
Sunday marks a break from rain clouds, with partly sunny skies forecast. But clouds return Monday and the next chance of rain develops Tuesday.
Peterson said an even better chance for rain occurs next Thursday, and that storm will be colder.
The NWS is not issuing any new dense-fog advisories, given the current stormy nature of the weather. Even so, Peterson said fog can form even when rain clouds are present, so drivers need to be watchful.
