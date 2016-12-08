Crash closes two lanes of southbound 99 in Madera

2:38 Longterm Fresno hotel resident living without a working heater Pause

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'