Crash closes two lanes of southbound 99 in Madera

One lane of southbound Highway 99 remains closed Thursday morning in Madera after a collision involving a big rig and a passenger car. The big rig caught fire in the crash. The California Highway Patrol did not have information on the extent of injuries in the crash, but no fatalities were reported.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at Fourth Street. The CHP reported that there was an extensive amount of oil in the roadway after the collision. There was no word on when the other two lanes would reopen.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
