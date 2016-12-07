Ring, ring. Who’s calling? Salvation Army, seeking volunteers to man its kettles

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign, the 125-year-old tradition that supports the numerous programs and services it provides throughout the year.
Bell ringers work Tuesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and get to choose the location, date and shift that fits their schedules, said Salvation Army spokeswoman Valerie Norvell.
Individuals, as well as families, friends, coworkers and church groups can sign up, and the shifts can also be split.
Volunteers are also needed for the Salvation Army Food and Toy Distribution on Dec. 21, which will deliver food boxes and toys collected from Angel Trees to families in need.
To sign up, call Judith Wright with the Salvation Army Fresno Citadel Corps at 559-233-0139 or email judith.wright@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
