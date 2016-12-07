Fresno roofing company honors employee’s sick daughter with her own day

Barrier Companies Roofing and Solar will hold a day of giving Thursday in honor of a longtime employee’s ill child.
The company will kick off a “Day for Felicity” at its Fresno office with an 8 a.m. breakfast where staff members will wear special T-shirts promoting the day. Crew foreman Jimmy Adam’s 10-year-old daughter, Felicity, will be the guest of honor.
Felicity has Joubert syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects an area of the brain that controls balance and coordination. Now, she needs a kidney. Felicity requires daily dialysis and a feeding tube.
Barrier employees, partners and the community can help the family with health expenses at gofundme.com/day-for-felicity-adams. Barrier will match donations up to $10,000. To help find a kidney donor, email Gerri James at gjames@stanfordchildrens.org or call 650-498-4905.
