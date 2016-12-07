Accidental Shooting Investigation

jguy@fresnobee.com

Local

Bullard High club helps those in need

The Drive is a new student club that was created by Bullard High sophomore class president Mark Topoozian to help those in the community in times of need. Members spent a good part of Saturday packing food boxes at Community Food Bank.

Local

Fresno mosque opens its doors to new friends

In a stand of solidarity against a piece of anti-Muslim hate mail recently received at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, about 150 people of all faiths gathered at the center Friday afternoon to attend a special prayer service.

Editor's Choice Videos