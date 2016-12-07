Accidental Shooting Investigation

The Drive is a new student club that was created by Bullard High sophomore class president Mark Topoozian to help those in the community in times of need. Members spent a good part of Saturday packing food boxes at Community Food Bank.
In a stand of solidarity against a piece of anti-Muslim hate mail recently received at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, about 150 people of all faiths gathered at the center Friday afternoon to attend a special prayer service.
The celebration for the new Cultural Arts District Park showed off the motion-activated and programmable colored lights amid a party atmosphere Thursday night, December 1, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.
Sebastian Amezcua's father, German, recalls his son's life before a tragic accident took his life. Now, his son's legacy lives on through others and as one of 59 organ and tissue donors' faces represented in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade next month.