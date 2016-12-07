Andy Medellin will be Madera’s next mayor – more than 30 years after his mother had the job

Andy Medellin was about 12 when his mother, Margaret, began her political career as a Madera City Council member. He hated it.
“Mom was gone a lot,” Medellin said. “She was on the phone a lot. She didn’t come home at 5 p.m. every day. She wasn’t around on the weekends.”
Medellin grew up. He married and had kids of his own. And in doing so, he learned to appreciate his mother’s 12 years on the council.
“I realized what her sacrifice was for this community,” Medellin said.
He decided to make that same sacrifice, serving 12 years on the planning commission before being appointed to the city council in 2011 after the unexpected death of Councilman Sam Armentrout. He won re-election to the council in 2012 and cruised unopposed to the mayor’s office in this year’s election.
During Margaret Medellin’s tenure, each councilmember served as mayor on a rotating yearly basis. In April of 1982, she was sworn in as the first Latina mayor in the state of California. And now, 34 years later, she will watch her son follow in her footsteps as he’s sworn in at Madera City Hall on Wednesday.
“He’s one of four kids, and I am honored that one decided to go my way,” she said. “I guess one of them was listening to me.”
Medellin did some research, and she believes they are the first mother-son duo to serve as mayor of the same town in California.
Andy Medellin will be Madera’s second elected mayor, replacing outgoing Mayor Rob Poythress, who easily unseated Madera County Supervisor Rick Farinelli in June. Both Andy and Margie agree that many of the same problems faced by Madera’s government haven’t changed much in 34 years: housing, infrastructure, water, managing urban sprawl.
“He’s got a lot of good ideas and a passion for our city,” Margaret Medellin said of her son.
The new mayor has a clear vision for Madera’s future. His time on the planning commission has made him pro-growth, but he believes the city must expand its borders intelligently by maintaining enough infrastructure, water reserves and a mix of both affordable and high-end housing. He believes the new housing developments off Highway 41 in southern Madera County are an example of bad growth.
But most of all, Medellin is looking forward to his family’s next chapter of Madera community service. He’s spent his entire life in Madera, where he owns and operates his own business, Andy’s Sports and Design.
“I love knowing everyone in town,” Medellin said. “When I joined the planning commission, I caught the bug. I knew I really wanted to be a part of Madera’s growth but also the feel of this city for the next 20 years.”
