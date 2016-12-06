Supervisors in one California county ban commercial growing of recreational pot

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' Pause

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:14 See how unsafe housing raises risks of ill health and injury

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:22 Spectre of tainted water is 'like a nightmare,' resident Mike Conner says

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

1:52 Moving forward from northeast Fresno's problems with discolored water