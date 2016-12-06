Local

December 6, 2016 4:10 PM

Supervisors in one California county ban commercial growing of recreational pot

By Lewis Griswold

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday for an emergency ordinance prohibiting the commercial growing of marijuana for recreational use in the unincorporated areas of the county.

It takes effect immediately and will be in effect for 45 days, allowing the county time to study the impacts of Proposition 64.

Supervisor Phil Cox voted no on grounds that the issue did not qualify as an emergency.

Current county rules prohibit commercial growing of medical marijuana in county areas. The board’s action now includes outdoor non-medical commercial growing at private residences or indoor cultivation unless it complies with reasonable regulations.

Proposition 64, the voter-approved law that decriminalizes recreational marijuana, allows six plants per home.

