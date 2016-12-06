Bicyclist is dragged by truck after Fig Garden collision

A bicyclist sustained major injuries to his arm Tuesday morning when he collided with a truck hauling two trailers on Maroa Avenue south of Ashlan Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Spokesman Axel Reyes said both the truck and the bicyclist were southbound on Maroa, a block south of Ashlan and approaching Buckingham Way, when the crash occurred. Reyes said the truck driver was turning right onto Buckingham when the bicyclist collided with one of the trailer wheels. The rider was dragged by the truck for a distance before the driver stopped. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital. Additional information was not immediately available.
