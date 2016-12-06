Three-vehicle collision in Porterville sends two to hospital

A three-vehicle collision in Porterville on Monday night sent two women to a hospital, one with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.
Officers said the crash happened near Highway 65 and Linda Vista Avenue. The seriously injured woman was driving north on Highway 65 when a truck holding two passengers turned left from Linda Vista onto the highway and collided with the other vehicle, authorities said.
A third vehicle carrying a woman and two children also was involved in the accident.
The two women were taken to Sierra View District Hospital. The second woman had minor injuries, the CHP said.
Officials said they suspect the seriously injured woman had fractured ribs. They said the woman with minor injuries was sent to the hospital only as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
