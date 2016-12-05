An apartment fire leaves 7 tenants displaced for the Christmas season

Tears rolled down the cheeks of Sunny Gate apartments tenants Monday night after a southeast Fresno fire left four adults and three children displaced during the cold Christmas season, said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brian Price.
Around 7:30 p.m., Price said twenty-six fire fighters arrived at 5120 Kings Canyon Ave., between Peach and Willow Avenues, and worked together to put out a fire located in a second-story unit of an apartment complex. Three other apartment buildings adjacent to the source of the fire experienced smoke and water damage, said officials.
The apartment’s landlord told authorities housing will be provided for most displaced tenants and others will seek housing with family members.
Price said the fire caused about $100,000 in structural damage and about $20,000 damage to the contents.
Jonathan Hernandez, a maintenance worker at Sunny Gate apartments, said he is close with the young woman who lives where the fire started. He says the woman said she was making popcorn in the microwave when she saw a spark come out of the outlet where the microwave was plugged in and quickly unplugged the microwave.
However, authorities said the case remains under investigation and cannot yet confirm the source of the fire.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
