An apartment fire leaves 7 tenants displaced for the Christmas season

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash Pause

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

0:11 Security camera shows car running over 68-year-old Sikh man

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

1:09 Pokémon Go Competition at Fresno's fair

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show