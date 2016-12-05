Fresno teen with psychological problems missing since Friday

Fresno police are asking for help to locate an endangered runway teen, who was last seen leaving her Fresno home west of Highway 99 Friday night.
Officials said Dezire Monique Luna, 16, left her home in the 5100 block of West Richert Avenue, around 10 p.m. to go to the store and has not been seen since.
Family members told police Luna has a psychological disorder, but that running away is not her normal behavior.
Luna is Hispanic, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Detective Ted Garcia at 559-621-2499.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
