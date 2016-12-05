House fire west of Fresno displaces one person

A house fire west of Fresno left one homeowner displaced Monday afternoon, said Fresno firefighters.
Around 4:58 p.m., firefighters said they responded to an interior fire inside a single story home located on the 6800 block of west McKinley Avenue, near Grantland Avenue. Officials said 25 firefighters worked to put out the flames, but the home was still damaged.
Due to possible electrical cords being damaged, authorities said it is unsafe for the occupant to live there. They said Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will cut utilities until the home is inspected.
No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments