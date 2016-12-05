Pearl Harbor anniversary gives lucky sailors a chance to touch history

A sailor from Orosi will be on duty at Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, the 75th anniversary of the attack that catapulted the United States into World War II.
Petty Officer 1st Class Garrett Bowman, a 1999 graduate of Orosi High, is stationed at Pacific fleet headquarters at Pearl Harbor.
He is responsible for transporting visitors to the USS Arizona Memorial.
“It means a lot to serve here,” Bowman said in a Navy news release. “For such a historic event, it’s an honor to be representing the Navy by transporting people out to the memorial. We actually get to see the December 7th ceremonies, which a lot of people don’t get to do.”
He said he’s proud of his Navy duty because it involves leading other sailors.
Bowman isn’t the only Valley product participating in activities relating to Pearl Harbor.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Talisha Williams of Fresno greeted Pearl Harbor survivors last week as they arrived at Honolulu International Airport. More than 100 World War II veterans, including Pearl Harbor survivors, arrived in Hawaii to take part in ceremonies.
On Dec. 7, 1941, four ships were hit by Japanese bombs and sank. The Arizona was hit about 15 minutes into the attack, killing 1,177 sailors and Marines on board, according to the National Park Service’s USS Arizona website.
“It’s important for those of us serving in Pearl Harbor today to remember the sacrifice of those who served before us,” said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the Pacific fleet. “The important work we do everyday honors those who were here 75 years ago and is a testament to the enduring value of our Navy’s mission.”
Today, Pearl Harbor is home to more than 19,000 sailors, 11 surface ships, 19 nuclear-powered submarines and 19 aircraft, the Navy said.
