2 die in separate collisions, including Porterville College adviser

The Tulare County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died in separate car accidents last week, one of whom was a Porterville College education adviser.
Melba Aguirre, 40, of Farmersville, was on her way to work at the college about 7:35 a.m. Friday, driving a 2001 Toyota in fog south of Farmersville. A big rig truck ran a stop sign at Avenue 256 and hit her car after she had stopped at the stop sign at Road 164 and entered the intersection, the California Highway Patrol said.
“Her beautiful smile, soft-spoken voice, heart of gold, and desire to serve students quickly made her one of the favorites among students and staff,” said Diane Thompson, director of student services, in a statement released Monday. “She never turned down a project and always tried her best to do the right thing. She was a true champion to everyone who worked with her.”
About 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Janet Lawhorn, 69, of Lindsay, was a passenger is a car heading south on Highway 65 when the driver turned left at Avenue 237 in front of a car heading north on the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is under investigation but alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a hospital.
