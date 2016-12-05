Christmas Tree Lane turns on its lights

It must be time for the holidays: Christmas Tree Lane is officially open.
The popular holiday destination, which returns for its 96th year, kicked off the season with a walk night on Saturday, then became a drive-through starting Sunday.
The lane is open through Christmas to vehicle traffic from 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Motorists can take a free, one-way trip along the 2-mile decorated street. Entry is from Shields at Van Ness alongside Gazebo Gardens; exit from the lane will be at Palm and Shaw.
Donation boxes are placed along the route. Money raised helps offset the costs of running 300 decorated trees and 150 decorated homes.
A second walkers-only night (no vehicle traffic allowed) is planned from 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 13. Tree Fresno will provide shuttle service between Fig Garden Village and Gazebo Gardens. Shuttles run from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $7, with money raised going toward Tree Fresno’s efforts.
Comments