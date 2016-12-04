New commander takes over Air National Guard’s maintenance group in Fresno

A change of leadership Sunday at the California Air National Guard base in Fresno ushered in a new commander for the 144th Maintenance Group.
U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Favetti is retiring after 30 years in the military, and turned over his leadership position to Col. Daniel Kelly during a ceremony in Fresno.
The 144th Maintenance Group commander oversees one third of the 144th Fighter Wing, said Maj. Jennifer Piggott. The group provides combat aircraft maintenance.
“The maintenance group does everything from maintaining 21 F-15s assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing, conducting all off-equipment maintenance and conducting all on-equipment (or flight line) maintenance,” Piggott said.
The group also responds to chemical, biological and radiological attacks among other tasks, Piggott said.
Piggott said Favetti and Kelly thanked the men and women at the ceremony for their countless hours of hard work. Favetti also thanked his family.
