Fresno Toys for Tots drive is still looking for toys for tots

The Toys for Tots drive to bring toys to Fresno County children in need is continuing as Christmas Day approaches, despite occasional slow patches.
Mike Aguilar, chairman of the Toys for Tots for Detachment 14 of the Marine Corps League, was out Sunday at River Park taking every toy he could get.
Several cars rolled up and lowered their windows for a fast delivery of toys. All three days, volunteers young and older from organizations that help identify kids in need of toys were there to help.
Aguilar said the River Park location has been a place for people to drop off toys since Friday. On Sunday by 6 p.m., they completed a 72-hour toy drive.
“Today has been good. It’s been slow, but we are getting toys,” Aguilar said Sunday afternoon.
Aguilar said this year the Marine Corps League hopes to raise 40,323 toys for children. He says last year they met their goal and will work until Christmas Eve to make sure they get as many toys this year.
Anyone who wants to donate a new toy can go the Toy for Tots Fresno Facebook page and check out the schedule. Aguilar said people can also drop toys off at the Hedrick’s Chevrolet car dealer on Shaw Avenue and Highway 168.
Aguilar didn’t know immediately how many toys were raised over the weekend at River Park, but a trailer with several boxes of toys were evidence of efforts to bring in new toys for kids.
“Whatever toy we get, that’s one toy,” Aguilar said. “That’s one kid we can reach.”
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
