Clovis Academy Dance members cheer on their float in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
A car covered in Christmas lights rides along Pollasky Avenue in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Children wave to the crowd in the Children's electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Fresno Christian School Eagle Band members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Girl Scouts wave to the crowd during Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Buchanan High School and Alta Sierra Intermediate School marching band members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis North Educational Center Marching Broncos members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
From left, Alexandria Telesmanic, 4, of Clovis, Charly Peters, 5, of Fresno, Emily Foreman, 5, of Fresno, Kaliana Peters, 1, of Fresno and Emma Cox, 6, of Clovis, watch the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis East High School color guard members march in the Children's electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis West High School Golden Eagle Band members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis High School color guard members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis High School marching band members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis High School marching band members march in the Children's Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Clovis High School marching band members march in the Children's Alectric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com