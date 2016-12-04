Clovis Children's Electric Parade lights up the streets

In a stand of solidarity against a piece of anti-Muslim hate mail recently received at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, about 150 people of all faiths gathered at the center Friday afternoon to attend a special prayer service.
The celebration for the new Cultural Arts District Park showed off the motion-activated and programmable colored lights amid a party atmosphere Thursday night, December 1, 2016 in downtown Fresno, Calif.
Sebastian Amezcua's father, German, recalls his son's life before a tragic accident took his life. Now, his son's legacy lives on through others and as one of 59 organ and tissue donors' faces represented in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade next month.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses the death of Martha Mendiola, who was found stabbed to death Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in central Fresno. Her husband has been arrested in connection with the slaying. Police believe the death is the result of domestic violence.
No Surrender Laser Tag will have more than twice as much space at its new Sierra Vista Mall site compared to its current location in Fresno, plus a jungle gym, arcade and other family-friendly attractions.