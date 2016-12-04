Clovis Children's Electric Parade lights up the streets

Watch scenes from the 2016 Clovis Children's Electric Parade as crowds line the streets despite cold weather in Old Town Clovis on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

