December 3, 2016 3:43 PM

Annual Christmas parade entertains young, young at heart

The Fresno Bee

Fresno’s young and young at heart turned out Saturday morning for the city’s 87th annual Christmas parade.

The parade began and ended at Chukchansi Park after winding through downtown Fresno and delighting crowds lining the streets.

The theme for the 90-minute event was “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Participants included bands, dancers, carolers, floats and, of course, Santa.

