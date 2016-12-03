Annual Christmas parade entertains young, young at heart

Thousands of people of all ages attend the festive 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas, which this year had the theme “Twelve Days of Christmas.”
John Walker
The Fresno Bee
Cheerleaders from the Edison Youth Football team, from left, Jiniziz Wallace, 8, Khloee Scott, 9, and Tatiana Gomez, 9, can’t hide their excitement at spotting Santa riding atop a vintage Fresno Fire Department fire truck during the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Tatiana Gomez, 9, a cheerleader from the Edison Youth Football team, can’t contain her excitement at spotting Santa riding atop a vintage Fresno Fire Department fire truck during the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Bulldog Annie Popp, kept on leash by owner Anastasia Popp, rides in the doorway of a 1966 bus for the The Pine Sticks Central Youth Softball team’s entry in the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Two-year-old Ariana Leija waves to kids riding on a float during the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
With dozens of children representing a variety of cultures from around the world, Sunen Ochoa, 12, left, and Elias Vela, 12, members of The Light of the World Church’s children’s chorus, march in the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Itzi Robles holds “Teddy” as they ride on a Fresno Fire Department hose truck in the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
People gather at Inyo and Van Ness to watch the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Harley-riding Santa Gary Green cruises the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Something exciting in the parade catches the eye of 4-year-old Sophya Aguilar, right, who sits with her niece, Jewelissa Rodriguez, 5, left.
Briseida Jimenez, 12, right, leads a Native American dance group from Danza Sacred Heart during the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Santa (Kenny Scholen) waves to kids from his perch atop a vintage Fresno Fire Department truck in the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Elsa Hernandez lets children meet her miniature reindeer Lucas during the 87th annual downtown Fresno Christmas parade on Saturday.
Staking out a good spot on Kern Street are, from left, Dalilah Mendez, 8, Emmanuel Amaro, 10, Jeremiah Mendoza, 6, and Phillip Alejandrez, 6, as they await the start of the parade.
Six-year-old Nathalia Villasenor pedals her way through the parade as leader of the Reunited Car Club’s entry.
