After mild freeze, fog and rain possible in Valley next week

1:09 Fresno mosque opens its doors to new friends Pause

2:22 Fresno mayor, council members announce next 10 neighborhoods targeted for revitalization

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:54 Central loses to Bakersfield in Central Section Division I championship

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:14 Jose Ramirez delivers TKO

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work