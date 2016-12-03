After mild freeze, fog and rain possible in Valley next week

Temperatures dropped to near freezing overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the Fresno area, with Lemoore dipping to 28 degrees as one of the coldest spots in the San Joaquin Valley, said Christine Riley with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
While Fresno Yosemite International Airport didn’t quite reach the freezing point at 35 degrees, Visalia and Hanford hit 31 overnight, Riley said.
The beginning of the week will see a possibility of fog in the morning, but winter-like conditions won’t be back until Wednesday morning, when Fresno is expected to drop to 34 degrees, the weather service said.
Yosemite Valley will see highs in the mid-40s throughout the weekend, dropping to the mid-30s by Monday and throughout the rest of the week.
Thursday night into Friday will bring a 30 percent to a 50 percent chance of rain in Yosemite and a slightly smaller chance in the San Joaquin Valley, the weather service said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments