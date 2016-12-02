How many toys can Fresno councilwoman collect? She’s banking on 600

Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria hopes a toy drive she runs annually can bring in over 600 new toys for kids in her district this year.
Soria’s fourth annual toy drive will benefit homeless and foster care children in District 1. She has partnered with businesses where toy collection bins are available for toy drop off.
Toys can be dropped off at the following businesses:
▪ Gazebo Gardens, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd.
▪ Yosemite Falls, 4278 W. Ashlan Ave.
▪ El Bajio, 3704 W. Shields Ave.
▪ 7-Eleven, 2414 N. Fruit Ave.
▪ El Ranchito Bakery, 417 W. Shields Ave.
▪ DiCicco’s Italian Restaurant, 2221 W. Shaw Ave.
▪ Chicken Pie Shop, 861 E. Olive Ave.
▪ Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave.
A holiday reception and toy drive is scheduled for Dec. 9 at the Tower Theatre Lounge from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments