How many toys can Fresno councilwoman collect? She’s banking on 600

1:09 Fresno mosque opens its doors to new friends Pause

2:35 Organ donor's father: 'It hurt so much because we cared so much'

1:14 See how unsafe housing raises risks of ill health and injury

0:46 Laser tag business plans move to Clovis mall

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:25 Ahead of Friday night bout in Fresno, boxers continue feud

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

1:03 Central advances with 34-28 win over Clovis West