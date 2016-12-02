Beloved Fresno County probation officer dies on duty

A veteran probation officer described as “a big man with a bigger personality” died unexpectedly Thursday while working at the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus Commitment Facility.
Rodney Walker collapsed due to a medical emergency just after coming in at 6 a.m. His coworkers rendered medical aid but were not able to save him. He was a probation officer with Fresno County for 21 years.
Probation Division Director Kirk Haynes said of Walker: “He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for you. There are no words that can adequately express the sense of loss his friends in the department, as well as those in all of the agencies who serve the campus, feel at this time. The greater loss though is with Rodney’s family, who have lost a beloved husband, father, son, and sibling.”
