Fresno mosque fights hate mail by hosting special prayer service for new friends, supporters

The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno was one of seven mosques to be targeted this week by a hateful letter threatening genocide against Muslims. They answered back, with prayer.
Center director Reza Nekumanesh said stories about the letter turned into an outpouring of support for the mosque, so the center decided to open its doors Friday afternoon for a special prayer service and invite all its new friends and supporters to attend. Imam Seyedli Ghazvini delivered a speech that addressed the hateful letter.
In inviting the community to the mosque, center leaders sent out a flier addressing the letter that said: “The letter was full of hate, but it is not indicative of the society that we live in, especially here in the great Central Valley of California. The leaders, organizations and general public of this region, and indeed friends from outside of our borders, have inundated ICCF with phone calls, emails, text messages and Facebook messages in a strong show of support, love and unity against all forms of hatred. … Thank all of you who work to make our world a more inclusive and accepting place for all of us.”
About 150 people attended the special prayer service.
