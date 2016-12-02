The Big Freeze: Forecast says 36 degrees in cities, 25 everywhere else

A freeze watch is in place for Friday night to Saturday morning for the entire San Joaquin Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a chilly 36 degrees in urban areas and an even chillier 25 degrees in rural areas, the weather service said.
The weather service had a freeze watch in place for Fresno County for overnight Thursday-Friday night but canceled it Thursday afternoon. The overnight temperature dropped to 37 degrees around 3:14 a.m., a degree warmer than the predicted low, the weather service said.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments