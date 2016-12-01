Local

Madera event will offer up to $500 to fix vehicles that don’t pass smog tests

By Ashleigh Panoo

The Tune In and Tune Up car clean-up event in Madera on Saturday will help repair vehicles that cannot pass emissions testing, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Valley Clean Air Now announced.

The two agencies will host the event at the Madera County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon. If the driver has had the vehicle for at least six months and it cannot pass the free emissions test given on-site, the driver will receive a voucher good for up to $500 for emission-related repairs at a STAR-certified smog check station.

The event will also offer free food and drinks, and local nonprofits will have educational booths.

For more information, visit valleycan.org or call 1-800-806-2004.

