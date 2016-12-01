Warming Center opens as temperature drops to near-freezing

As temperatures drop to near-freezing this week, the city of Fresno is opening a warming center and advising homeowners to protect their pipes and plants.
The Warming Center of Fresno is a partnership between the city, the Fresno Rescue Mission and the Poverello House to provide temporary shelter to the homeless population during cold weather. The center will open whenever overnight lows drop below 35 degrees, like Friday. Men and women can attend chapel at 7 p.m. or spend the night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Free transportation to the shelter at 310 G St. is also available on Fresno area buses.
This week’s freeze could also mean trouble for water pipes, and homeowners should wrap exposed valves and pipes with rags and newspaper. The city also advises residents to remove hoses from outside faucets and adjust their irrigation systems to avoid creating overspray, which can cause ice to form.
According to the city’s winter watering rules, addresses ending in odd numbers should water only on Saturdays and addresses ending in even numbers on Sundays. But during cold weather, plants need less water and can be covered with burlap.
