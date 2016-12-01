How much should it cost to park in downtown Fresno? City leaders look for answer

Parking rates in downtown Fresno, from city-owned garages to curbside parking meters, could be in for an overhaul as the city confronts the need to maintain and improve its parking garages.
In a workshop Thursday, a consultant told Fresno City Council members that the city suffers from low occupancy – about 20 to 25 percent of capacity – at its five garages that offer a combined 3,646 parking stalls for daily and monthly parking. That’s well below the 80 to 85 percent occupancy that consultant Jeremy Rocha, of Walter P. Moore & Associates Inc., said is the industry standard.
And while the monthly contract rates charged by the city for spaces in the garages – between $75 and $90 per stall – are generally in line with what other cities charge, many contracts are deeply discounted, some to as low as $30 a stall.
Fresno parking garages need about $10 million in maintenance.
City Manager Bruce Rudd plans to bring forth a proposal later this month to reshape the parking fee structure, from restoring first-hour-free parking in several of the city’s garages to increasing the monthly contract rates for government offices and businesses that rent spaces, to raising the cost to park at meters across downtown.
The city is also eying the prospect of installing new “smart” parking meters to allow for “demand pricing” in which the city can adjust fees for meters in certain areas depending on special events. Such meters could also work with smartphone applications so customers could add time to a meter from their phone without having to rush out of a meeting or event to feed more coins to the meter.
Rocha estimated that a 25-cent increase in the hourly rate at parking meters, from 75 cents to $1, could generate about $316,000 more for the city to help it maintain its parking facilities.
Because current meter rates are lower than the parking garage rates, raising the meter rates could also encourage drivers who use meters for more than a few hours at a time to use garages, increasing turnover at the meters and making it easier to find an available meter, Rocha said.
One of the No. 1 complaints I hear is the cost of parking in downtown Fresno.
City Councilman Steve Brandau
Rudd pointed out that conditions of many of the city’s garages and lots are so poor that would-be patrons of downtown don’t want to park in them. All told, he said the garages need about $10 million in maintenance that has been deferred over the years. But the discounted contract parking rates fall well short of the estimated $60 per space needed just to maintain them in their current condition, let alone providing improvements to make them more appealing to customers.
But those proposals may not see smooth sailing. Councilmen Clint Olivier and Steve Brandau expressed concern that raising rates is counterintuitive to the idea of attracting more people to downtown.
“If the goal is to maintain parking structures, I understand that,” Brandau said. “But if the goal is revitalizing downtown and you’re going to do that by raising rates, I think there’s a clash there. … One of the No. 1 complaints I hear is the cost of parking in downtown Fresno.”
Olivier said he thinks if residents could be surveyed about parking, “I think we what we would find out is that the city of Fresno has completely failed in providing parking downtown.”
He was particularly harsh in addressing parking meter enforcement, which he described as “predatory.” “People view us as trying to make money off of them,” he said. “I think the city should get out of the parking business altogether. Can city sell these structures? Can we put up a for sale sign?”
Downtown parking inventory
▪ Parking meters: Approximately 2,000 spaces
▪ Parking garages: Five garages, total 3,646 spaces
▪ Parking lots: Seven surface lots, total 2,180 spaces
