Tioga Pass, Glacier Point roads in Yosemite National Park are closed for the season

Tioga Pass and Glacier Point roads in Yosemite National Park are closed for the season, park officials said Thursday.
A series of storm systems passed through the area over the last several weeks, resulting in snow accumulation throughout the park, said Yosemite officials. The roads typically close every fall and remain closed through the winter months until weather conditions permit reopening in the spring.
All roads in the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions. All motorists are required to carry tire chains while driving in the park during the winter months, park officials said.
Tioga Pass Road is also Highway 120 on the park’s northeastern side.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, visitors may call 209-372-0200.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
