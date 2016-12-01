Fresno County offering free HIV testing for World AIDS Day Thursday

Fresno County’s Department of Public Health is offering free HIV testing Thursday to support 2016’s World AIDS Day.
The county’s mobile health unit will be in downtown Fresno in front of the old Fresno Hotel at 1241 Broadway Plaza until 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
World AIDS Day has been held December 1 since 1998.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there are 36.9 million people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide, 1.2 million people are living with HIV in the U.S., and one in eight people do not know it, the county said. In Fresno County, 701 cases of HIV and 1,076 cases of AIDS have been reported since 2014.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Other World AIDS Day observances in Fresno
The Living Room, 901 E. Belmont Ave., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,
Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt panels at The Painted Table, 1211 N. Wishon Ave., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Candlelight march and rally at LGBT Community Center, 1067 N. Fulton St., 5:30 p.m.
