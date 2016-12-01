December fun, Buzz Aldrin, postal puppies – your Morning Scoop

Howdy. It’s Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
What You Need to Know
• In what’s become a familiar scene, protesters took to the streets in North Carolina after it was announced the cop who shot Keith Lamont Scott would not be prosecuted.
• Social media continues to be an effective tool for letting the racist idiots of the nation let themselves be known.
• Fresno teachers are considering a strike and here’s why.
• You cannot send puppies through the mail. I feel like this is something that should already be known.
• Buzz Aldrin had to be evacuated from the South Pole, and it’s like, Man, where won’t that guy go?
• The creator of the Big Mac, Jim Delligatti, has died. Bless you, sir, and godspeed.
What You Want to Know
• There’s lots to do around town in December, so get to planning.
• The old Gottschalks store at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis is getting a new tenant and it’s going to be legen – wait for it –
• An ancient temple has been found under a demolished supermarket in Mexico City, which sounds like it could be the beginning of “Indiana Jones 5”? Spielberg? Yeah?
• I’ve never had an otter come near me in Moss Landing, but I did once have a bird poop on my hamburger at Disneyland. Not the same, really.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Speaking of, you know, NASA needs your help in designing an effective waste removal system. Don’t act like you’ve never thought about this before.
• And finally, a quick-thinking thief stole $1.6 million off the back of an armored truck when the guard went to the cab to, ugh, retrieve his cellphone. Kudos to him. The thief, not the guard, who is screwwwed.
– dary. Legendary. /End obscure “How I Met Your Mother” reference that was reaching and not really my best effort. Have a good day, all!
Comments