December fun, Buzz Aldrin, postal puppies – your Morning Scoop

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools? Pause

0:52 Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses suspected domestic violence death

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot