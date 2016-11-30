Local

November 30, 2016 8:05 PM

Fat Boys Tires now offers U-Haul trucks

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

Fat Boys Tires in east-central Fresno is now a U-Haul provider, renting out trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and providing in-store pick-up for boxes, announced Heather McCoskey with U-Haul external communications.

Fat Boys Tires owner Rosalia Cazares-Lopez is excited to team up with U-Haul to serve the Fresno community, said McCoskey.

U-Haul products can now be reserved Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fat Boys Tires by calling 559-421-9061, visiting their website, or by going to the shop, at 4595 E. Shields Ave.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos