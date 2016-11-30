Fat Boys Tires now offers U-Haul trucks

Fat Boys Tires in east-central Fresno is now a U-Haul provider, renting out trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and providing in-store pick-up for boxes, announced Heather McCoskey with U-Haul external communications.
Fat Boys Tires owner Rosalia Cazares-Lopez is excited to team up with U-Haul to serve the Fresno community, said McCoskey.
U-Haul products can now be reserved Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fat Boys Tires by calling 559-421-9061, visiting their website, or by going to the shop, at 4595 E. Shields Ave.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
