Longtime Bee editor Eldred to retire

Kris Eldred, The Fresno Bee’s assistant managing editor and a 24-year employee of the newspaper, will take early retirement next month.
Her last day will be Jan. 6.
Jim Boren, The Bee’s executive editor and senior vice president, said Eldred’s skills as an editor and manager, professionalism and friendly nature will be sorely missed.
“Kris has played a crucial role as The Bee has adapted to changing reader habits,” Boren said. “She has been a trainer on various publishing systems and was at the forefront in our move to a digital-first newsroom. She understands the important balance of serving our readers on both our print and digital platforms.
“When the pressure is on, Kris remains calm, directing traffic and making sound decisions to give our readers the best we can offer every day.”
Eldred’s highlights at The Bee included overseeing publication of two of the newspaper’s three special editions – the 9/11 attacks and the O.J. Simpson verdict. (She notes jokingly that the World War II special edition predated her birth.)
Most of her 33-year newspaper career has been in the San Joaquin Valley. After earning a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from San Jose State University in 1983, Eldred interned at the Merced Sun-Star for a summer, then worked as a reporter/photographer for her hometown paper, The Tracy Press, leaving as an assistant city editor after five years. She worked as a senior editor for page design and copy editing at the Times Herald-Record in Middletown, New York, for three years, returning to California after The Bee contacted her about a job.
Eldred started in Fresno in November 1992 as copy desk chief and later worked as news editor, metro team leader and executive news editor before becoming assistant managing editor in November 2006.
“The Bee has been a terrific place to work and, while I will miss the professionalism that my colleagues exhibit every day in turning out top-notch journalism, I am looking forward to being a normal person who can actually attend family events,” Eldred said.
