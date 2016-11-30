How cold will it get? Freeze watch in effect for San Joaquin Valley

A freeze watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley late Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures dipping below freezing in most valley areas, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.
A cold air mass will settle over central California, and Mono winds over 60 mph are possible in the southern Sierra Nevada and foothills during Thursday night and Friday morning. The strongest gusts are expected through passes and canyons from Yosemite National Park to Kings Canyon National Park, the weather service said.
Fresno and outlying areas can expect three to six hours of freezing temperatures, ranging from 28 to 32 degrees.
Residents are advised to provide shelter for pets, protect plants and wrap exposed pipes in preparation.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
