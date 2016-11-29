“Exact center of California” plaque stolen in North Fork

A plaque marking the exact center of California was stolen in North Fork sometime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 28, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.
The bronze plaque read “The Exact Center of California” and was attached to a granite rock along Italian Bar Road, just east of Road 225. It was donated by the North Fork History Group in 1998, which reported its loss to the Sheriff’s Office.
There are no suspects at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office does know that a prying tool was used to remove the plaque from the granite.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments