Fresno County Farm Bureau seeks artwork for ag competition

Local artists are encouraged to enter their agricultural-related pieces into Fresno County Farm Bureau’s Centennial Art Competition.
Entries will be accepted beginning Feb. 1, 2017 until the deadline on Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m., the bureau announced.
There is a limit of two pieces per person that may be submitted. Six awards will be presented in two different categories, with cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $50.
The Fresno County Farm Bureau encourages its logo to be incorporated into the art, which can be emailed to participants by contacting info@fcfb.org.
Guidelines for the competition include focusing on Fresno County’s ag industry, having the correct dimensions to hang and being an original art piece.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
