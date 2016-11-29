Fresno County Zoo Authority seeks board members

The Fresno County Zoo Authority Board, which is responsible for the administration of Measure Z funds, is seeking applicants to fill four board member positions, announced Zoo Authority Board Coordinator Catherine Crosby.
Board members meet at least four times a year and when requested by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Crosby said.
Three of the board members will serve a four-year term beginning in January 2017. They will be nominated by Fresno County Supervisors Andres Borgeas, Sal Quintero and Nathan Magsig, from Districts 2, 3 and 5, respectively.
The fourth member, who “must have expertise in zoo matters,” will serve a one-year term beginning in January 2017, and will be nominated by 2017 Board Chairman and District 1 Supervisor Brian Pacheco, Crosby said.
Applications can be found at the County of Fresno, Boards, Commissions and Committees website or at the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors Office in the Hall of Records in downtown Fresno.
For more information about the Zoo Authority Board, call 559-600-4305 or email zooauthority@co.fresno.ca.us.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
