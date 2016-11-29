Woman killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day identified

A driver who died in a single-vehicle accident on the morning of Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 40-year-old Maria Nunes of Tulare, the Tulare County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.
About 2:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was called to a car crash west of Porterville.
Nunes was at the wheel of a 2008 Toyota driving west on Avenue 152 and west of Road 176, the CHP said. The passenger was a 3-year-old old boy who was not using a child seat and was unrestrained, the CHP said.
For unknown reasons, the Toyota went off the road and hit a power pole. The collision killed the driver and threw the child from the Toyota. The boy, who was not identified, was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
