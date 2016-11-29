The votes are in, and Fresno zoo’s lion cub now has a name

The lion cub born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo now has a name.
Kijani, which means “warrior” in Swahili, was the name that received the most votes from visitors to the zoo Nov. 11-27. Visitors paid $1 per vote for their favorite name and Kijani received 480 votes, according to Ciara Castellanoz, marking manager for the zoo. Enzi (“powerful” in Swahili) received 267 votes and Mansa (“king”) received 238.
The cub was born Oct. 11 to mother Kiki. He is the first lion to be born at the zoo since 1968.
The zoo raised $1,437 through the “Name the Mane” promotion. Funds will go toward the Ruaha Carnivore Project, which focuses on developing conservation strategies for large carnivores in Tanzania. To learn more about the project, go to www.ruahacarnivoreproject.com.
