71st Candy Cane Lane Parade rings in the holiday in downtown Visalia

Thousands turned out to watch the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade march down Main Street Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in downtown Visalia, Calif.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Local

Three displaced in Merced house fire

Fire raced through a garage early Friday, gutting part of a home on the northern outskirts of Merced and displacing three people, including an elderly couple. Rob Parsons/rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

Local

Homeless dinner held at Roeding Park

Bread of Life Ministries is in its 30th year of helping feed and clothe the homeless and needy during its annual day-before-Thanksgiving event at Fresno's Roeding Park on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Crime

Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

Fresno police have asked for help in identifying a man who robbed a liquor store at knifepoint November 16, 2016. The robbery happened at Dan's Liquor in the 4000 block of North Marks Avenue. The video, edited by Fresno police, is from security cameras.

