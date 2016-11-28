71st Candy Cane Lane Parade in downtown Visalia

Maya Hernandez, 10, left, and Mia Montes, 6, right, react as snowflakes fall on the crowd during the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif. This year's parade which stretched through downtown Visalia for 1.5 miles was themed A Storybook Christmas.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Oscar Mendoza shines the chrome wheels on his truck which would pull the Visalia Police Department Explorers float for the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Children gather at the front of the bus used for the Visalia Unified School District float at the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Marching band members prepare for the start of the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Snowflakes fall on the crowd watching the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Porterville Twirlettes warmup before the start of the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Olivia Avalos, 6, left, and Roxy Diaz, 10, right, watch the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Riders on a float wave to the crowd during the 71st Candy Cane Lane Parade Monday night, Nov. 28, 2016 in Visalia, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com